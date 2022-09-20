Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Honda Motor Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE HMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 979,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,608. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.