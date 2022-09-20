Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 979,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,608. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3,058.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

