Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 106,380 shares.The stock last traded at $18.76 and had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 635,697 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 531,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 156,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 180.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Articles

