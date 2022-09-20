Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

