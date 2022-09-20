Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE HUBB traded up $7.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.01. 537,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,192. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.45.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

