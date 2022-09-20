Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.4 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 839,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

