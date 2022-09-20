Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,876,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.64. 247,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.