Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys 36,168 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.19. 11,910,156 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

