Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

