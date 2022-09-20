Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after acquiring an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after acquiring an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $15.45 on Tuesday, reaching $699.89. 15,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $619.79 and a 200-day moving average of $640.19. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $754.67.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

