Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New comprises 2.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Trading Down 0.5 %

PJUN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

