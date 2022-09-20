Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $484,878,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.95. 19,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.64.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

