Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down to $25.79

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $25.06. Huntsman shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 18,912 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Huntsman Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

