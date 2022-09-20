Hush Price Tops $0.0511 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $612,258.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00286476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00111291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00071734 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

