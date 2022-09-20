HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,117. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

