HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.