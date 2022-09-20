HYA Advisors Inc Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $94.05. 131,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48.

