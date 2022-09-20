HYA Advisors Inc Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Southern Missouri Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc owned about 0.97% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $46,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916. The company has a market capitalization of $487.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 34.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

