HYA Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

