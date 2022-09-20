HYA Advisors Inc Sells 1,315 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IUSV traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.