HYA Advisors Inc Sells 963 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,765. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.