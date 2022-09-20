Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,630,109. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 181.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 363,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

