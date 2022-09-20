Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $69,347.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $69,347.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,979.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00064174 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTube Whitepaper “

