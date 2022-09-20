Hyve Achieves Market Cap of $890,138.47 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $890,138.47 and $69,404.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve was first traded on October 12th, 2020. Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HYVE is a decentralized ecosystem that aims to solve the current problems in the global freelance and workforce market, leveraging the power of decentralized technologies while adding features that are non-existent on any current platform (centralized & decentralized). The result is a community-governed system designed to bring down costs for all parties involved, offer wider flexibility, cut out the middleman, welcome the unbanked, provide transparency and ensure safety, all in a decentralized manner while rewarding token holders.”

