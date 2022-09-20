I-Pulse Inc. Sells 833,332 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.3 %

IE traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 8.46. 273,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,274. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.04.

IE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

