I-Pulse Inc. Sells 833,332 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IE traded down 0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 8.46. 273,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,274. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 12.04.
IE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
