Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target Increased to €14.10 by Analysts at Barclays

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 142,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,682. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

