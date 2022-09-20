Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Iberdrola Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 30,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,474. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.
About Iberdrola
