Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 30,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,474. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

