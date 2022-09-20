Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Update

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 159,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDR traded down €0.21 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.38 ($5.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,733. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €3.78 ($3.86) and a one year high of €13.72 ($14.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported (€0.07) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.07) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 32.42%. The company had revenue of €2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €2.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

