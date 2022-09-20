Ignition Hits Market Cap of $25,313.09 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $25,313.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001521 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

