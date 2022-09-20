II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIVI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

II-VI Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. II-VI has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. II-VI’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

