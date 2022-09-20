ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Update

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 14,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,876,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,175. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

