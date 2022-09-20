Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $93.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,883. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

