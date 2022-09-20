Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 88,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

