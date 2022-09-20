Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBTX. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $69.39 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

