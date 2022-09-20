Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Human Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth $179,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXH remained flat at $10.13 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,426. Industrial Human Capital has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.