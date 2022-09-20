InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Down 11.5%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 274,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 344,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on InflaRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

InflaRx Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.35. Equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 136.7% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 45,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in InflaRx by 891.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

