Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,600 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Up 0.1 %

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 454,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,071. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The stock has a market cap of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The company had revenue of $680.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

