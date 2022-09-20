Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 1.6 %

SKT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.