InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Thomas Scully Buys 100,000 Shares

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scully acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
InnovAge Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of INNV traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.29 million, a PE ratio of -156.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
