InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Thomas Scully Buys 100,000 Shares

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) Director Thomas Scully acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InnovAge Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of INNV traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.29 million, a PE ratio of -156.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

About InnovAge

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.