Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Buys 20,712 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 20,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,062,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,347,769.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne bought 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 26,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,079. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $155.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Further Reading

