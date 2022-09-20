Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 450.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,486 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 228,663 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

