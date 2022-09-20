Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires 1,023 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $35,293.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,483,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.27. 6,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Separately, Raymond James lowered Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

