Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Acquires 9,192 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $225,663.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,400.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 12,556 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $299,962.84.

On Monday, September 12th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,600 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $273,162.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeffrey Keenan bought 6,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.03 per share, with a total value of $150,180.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 4,032 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $95,598.72.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jeffrey Keenan purchased 500 shares of Mativ stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

MATV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 318,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,542. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $796.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Mativ had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $426.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

