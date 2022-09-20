Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 670 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMBA stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $80.80. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

