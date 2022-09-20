Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 10,468 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 2,913,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,044. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after buying an additional 312,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 224,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,571,000 after buying an additional 641,299 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.