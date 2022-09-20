Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 10,468 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $111,588.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 2,913,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,044. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.50% and a negative return on equity of 102.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
