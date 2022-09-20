Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells 10,815 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mahidhar Reddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $237,713.70.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 790,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

