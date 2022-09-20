Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells 36,816 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $417,493.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,343,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $429,628.08.

On Monday, July 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,115,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,598,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Snap by 407.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Huber Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

