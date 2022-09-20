Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 8,514 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 427,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,058. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,813 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

