Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells 8,514 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
TWST stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. 427,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,058. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.21.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
