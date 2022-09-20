Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO Sells 47,275 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,625.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20.

Vertex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VERX stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $13.71. 245,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,165. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -195.83, a P/E/G ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vertex by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

