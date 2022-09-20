Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

