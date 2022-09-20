Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

